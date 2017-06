Bhaiwanigarh: Sikh political analyst and author Bhai Ajmer Singh delivered a speech on the Sikh Struggle, collective Sikh memory, the Ardaas and June 1984 Ghallughara during a Shaheedi Samagam at Bhawanigarh. This samgam was held on 3 June, 2017 in the memory of Sikh Shaheeds who laid their lives defending the Darbar Sahib and Akal Takht Sahib from Indian Army during June 1984 Ghallughara.