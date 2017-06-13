June 1984 Ghallughara Remembrance March and Sikh Sovereignty Rally San Francisco (11 June 2017)

San Francisco: San Francisco, California: California Sikh community commemorated the martyrdom of Guru Arjan the fifth Sikh Guru and the 33rd anniversary of the Indian government’s attack on Darbar Sahib in Amritsar in 1984.

More than 10,000 Sikhs from the Bay Area, Sacramento, and Central Valley attended the event. The parade highlighted the fact that even after 33 years the issued concerning the Sikhs remain unaddressed.