Chandigarh: Panj Teer Records In Association With Heritage Productions Presents Punjabi Short Movie “Bhagat Singh”. The film is based on meeting of Bhai Randhir Singh with Shaheed Bhagat Singh at Central Jail Lahore on the day of release of Bhai Randhir Singh. The episode is recorded by Bhai Randhir Singh in his book titled ‘Jail Chithian’.