Bhai Ajmer Singh’ Nagpur Speech: How to Adopt Balance Approach on Issues Concerning Sikh Panth

Sikh Political Analyst and author Bhai Ajmer Singh address the Sikh sangat at Gurdwara Shaheed Bhai Mati Dass Ji (Nagpur) on December 19, 2016. He urged that Sikhs should adopt a balanced approach towards issues concerning the Sikh panth and cited historical references that Guru Sahib have shown us the path following which we can identify and adopt the right approach.

This is video recording of speech delivered by Bhai Ajmer Singh at Gurdwara Shaheed Bhai Mati Dass Ji (Nagpur) in morning diwan on December 16, 2016.

Sikh Siyasat is thankful to the organizers of the event for providing the video recording and their permissions to exclusively share it with our viewers.