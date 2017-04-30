Panth-Punjab: Contemporary Situation and Solution (1) – Lecture By Dr. Sewak Singh at Talwandi Sabo Samvad

Samvad, a discussion forum, held a discussion forum on “Panth-Punjab: Contemporary Situation and Solution” at Talwandi Sabo (Bathinda) on March 05, 2017.

Sikh author Bhai Ajmer Singh and Dr. Sewak Singh shared their views during first half of the discussion. The second part of the discussion comprised a question and answers session. This is video recording of initial speech of Dr. Sewak Singh during this samvad.