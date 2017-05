In this special update Sikh author and historian Bhai Ajmer Singh shares newly discovered facts about poem written jointly by Gadhri Shaheeds before their martyrdom. He said that the poem “ਹਿੰਦ ਵਾਸੀਓ ਰੱਖਣਾ ਯਾਦ ਸਾਨੂੰ” was not written by Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha or any of the Gadhri Shaheeds rather it was written by someone else as a token of respect for the martyrs.