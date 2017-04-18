Press Conference by Sikh Personalities on Capt. Amarinder’s Comment about Harjit Singh Sajjan

Chandigarh: Various Sikh personalities today held a press conference in Chandigarh regarding Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh’s statement that he won’t meet visiting Canadian Defence Minister Harjit Singh Sajjan as he was a sympathiser of Sikh freedom cause. Addressing the media-persons retired professor of History, Dr. Gurdarshan Singh Dhillon said that the whole controversy was unwarranted and Capt. Amarinder was unnecessarily creating the controversy. Advo. Amarinder Singh Chahal said that Amarinder’s statement was part of controversy hatched by Indian state and its agencies in wake of recent Sikh Genocide 1984 motion passed by Ontario Parliament. Others who addressed the press conference were Gen. (Retd.) Kartar Singh Gill, Dal Khalsa chief Harpal Singh Cheema, Journalist Karamjeet Singh, Surinder Singh Kishanpura and Kummikar Singh.