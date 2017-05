Sikh historian Bhai Ajmer Singh delivering lecture upon Shaheed Kartar Singh Saraba At Punjabi University, Patiala. In his lecture he talked about the early life of Shaheed Kartar Singh Saraba and the source of his inspiration which in turn made him one of the most heroic Sikh brave heart of 20th Century.

Further he also share his view about his book ‘Toofana Da Shah Safar Kartar Singh Saraba’