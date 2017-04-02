Analysis Of Uttar Pardesh Election 2017, A Talkshow With Bhai Ajmer Singh & Bhai Mandhir Singh

In the recently concluded state assembly elections in Uttar Pardesh the pro Hindutva outfil Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) won a landslide victory by securing 325 seats out of 403 seats in the state legislative assembly. The BJP has contested the election purily upon its hIndutva agenda and because of which it was able to side line the Samajwadi Party, Congress party and the Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) in the state.

Sikh Siyasat News (SSN) editor Paramjit Singh held a talkshow with Bhai Ajmer Singh and Bhai Mandhir Singh to shed more light upon the outcome of the Uttar Pardesh election results as it may have an impact upon the future elections and politics of the Sub-Continent.